Kinergy Advancement bags deal from Petronas Gas arm

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB), a one-stop energy & engineering solutions provider, has been awarded a contract by Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) to supply utilities expansion and infrastructure enhancement of 137,000m3 of Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) into a floating storage unit (FSU) transformation.

The letter of award (LoA) encompasses engineering, pro-curement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) work of utility supply for FSU at the Regasification Terminal Pengerang (RGTP) and expected to be completed by KAB by end of 2024.

The expansion of these LNG facilities and the conversion of LNGC into FSUs will significantly increase the capacity and efficiency of LNG storage in the region. The RGTP is currently planning to convert 137,000m3 of LNGC into a FSU, which will be permanently stationed as new LNG storage offshore.

The contract sum is RM33.3 million for the utility supply to support the operation of the new facilities. LNG is a natural gas that has been cooled down from gaseous to liquid form for easier storage and transport. As part of KAB’s environmental sustainability efforts, the FSU will be engineered to facilitate shore power connections, with the aim of reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency.

The LoA for this project entrusts KAB with the responsibility of providing utility supply for the new facilities, overseeing, and managing all project aspects from pre-construction to commissioning.

This project is expected to enhance the group’s revenue and solidify KAB’s position in Sustainable Energy Solutions, aligning with KAB’s vision for a sustainable future.

“At KAB, we see each journey as an opportunity for growth and experience. Our role and capacity as a holistic one-stop energy and engineering solutions provider is different from others. It empowers us to deliver the highest quality services and solutions. We strategically plan and manage project execution – from the initial stage to project handover – always focusing on the most cost-effective approach. Throughout, we maintain strict adherence to international standards and uphold Health, Safety, Environment and Quality standards to meet and exceed the needs of our clients,” said KAB executive deputy chairman cum Group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn.

He added that this award reflects their dedication to reliability and excellence in demonstrating their commitment to their client.

“It also solidifies our credentials and our journey from an initial M&E solutions provider to a holistic one-stop energy and engineering solutions provider,” said Lai.

The project marks the second contract that has been awarded by a Petronas-owned entity pursuant to the EPCC contract secured earlier this year, to build and supply 52 megawatts electricity, which is to be known as the first single Malaysia’s largest gas engine power plant.