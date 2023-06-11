Singapore expects ‘very heavy traffic’ at land checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend

SINGAPORE: The Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in Singapore are expected to encounter exceptionally high levels of traffic congestion in the days leading up to and during the period from Thursday (Nov 9) to Tuesday (Nov 14).

The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has attributed the expected heavy traffic to the upcoming Deepavali long weekend and the commencement of year-end school holidays for some students.

During the recent Children’s Day weekend from Oct 6 to Oct 8, more than 1.27 million travellers used the land checkpoints, it said in a statement today.

ICA said it saw the highest number of travellers cleared through the land checkpoints since the borders reopened in 2022, with more than 460,000 crossings on Oct 6, 2023, out of which more than half (about 260,000) were departing travellers.

“Those who departed by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration during the peak,” it said.

In addition, given the developing situation in the Middle East, ICA said it has stepped up security measures at the checkpoints.

“Travellers are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints,” it said. -Bernama