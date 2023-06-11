Hamburg Airport hostage drama ends as armed man detained, child freed

HAMBURG (Germany): An 18-hour hostage drama at Hamburg Airport has ended after an armed man was detained and the 4-year-old held in his car was freed, the police said on Sunday afternoon, reported German news agency (dpa).

“The suspect had left the car with his daughter,“ the police wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The man was detained without resistance by the emergency services. The child appears to be unharmed.”

The man had raced onto the apron of the airport of the city in northern Germany on Saturday evening with his child in the car.

Police believe that a custody dispute may be the reason for the violent intrusion.

He had a gun and fired it twice into the air, according to federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert.

Airport terminal buildings have been evacuated, along with several aircraft, and the airport remained closed early on Sunday morning. - Bernama