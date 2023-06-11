Lawrence’s Katniss unlikely return

OSCAR-WINNER Jennifer Lawrence says she is open to returning to the Hunger Games franchise after becoming a household name for her work as Katniss in the four movies.

Back in June, Lawrence told Variety during her No Hard Feelings promotional tour that she is completely willing to revisit her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games if the right chance presents itself.

She further stated, “If there’s ever a possibility for Katniss to make a return in my life, I’m all in, without a doubt.”

Expectations for this to happen are low, as franchise producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence believe that Katniss’ story has reached its conclusion, and any possibility of her return would depend on the willingness of The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins to explore Katniss’s character once more.

“If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it,” Jacobson recently told Yahoo Entertainment while on the press tour for the upcoming release of the franchise prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete,” Jacobson added. “And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes and Suzanne has something she wants to say that involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really, any chance to be back in this world and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set more than 60 years before The Hunger Games, meaning there was never a chance that Lawrence would reprise her breakout role of Katniss. The lead character in the prequel is Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler. Lucy is a tribute from District 12 who is mentored by a young Snow (Tom Blyth) for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theatres on Nov 17.