Internet pairing for disc drive

AFTER unveiling the new slim models of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) in October, Sony has disclosed that those who purchase the digital edition of the PS5 will be able to add an optional Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive.

The disc drive is detachable. However, recent leaked images of a potential Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 slim bundle on the PS5 show that there is a huge catch to using the hardware.

Posted by the CharlieIntel account on X (formerly Twitter), one of the images entails that an Internet connection is required to pair the disc drive and PS5 console upon setup.

The images have brought up the topic of preservation, as there could be a time when the servers, console and disc drive are taken offline, rendering the hardware useless.

The wording on the box implies that the Internet connection might only be needed once during the initial pairing, but it is also unclear if it is needed beyond that.

As of Nov 1, Sony has yet to respond to the validity of the Internet connection pairing requirement.