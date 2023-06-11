Guinness Malaysia’s “Most Shareable Reel” unlocks exclusive Drinkies

Calling all Guinness lovers! The more Guinness fans who share the reel on social media, the higher the rewards, so enjoy Guinness in conjunction with International Stout Day.

KUALA LUMPUR: International Stout Day is a celebration that takes place on the first Thursday in November globally, and this year Guinness wants to celebrate the day with its loyal fans. Whether fans enjoy smooth and creamy Guinness Draught, the same great taste of Guinness Draught in a Can, or even the all-time favourite Guinness Foreign Extra Stout with its bold taste, the brand wants to bring people together for the special day. How exactly does the brand plan to do this? By introducing multiple-tiered promo codes that unlock discounts on Drinkies. Just yesterday, the brand posted a teaser to get fans excited for International Stout Day which generated buzz on what was brewing. Today, the wait was finally over for fans as the “Most Sharable Reel” was revealed at noon. The post encouraged fans to share the reel publicly on their Instagram stories and follow as well as tag the brand’s IG page, @guinnessmy, to share the fun with other stout lovers because the more shares, the more discounts they will unlock.

The first 100 shares will unlock RM10 vouchers to 300 people, 200 shares will unlock RM20 vouchers to 200 people, 500 shares will unlock RM50 vouchers to 100 people, and when 1000 shares have been reached, 50 people will be able to get RM100 vouchers on Drinkies for any of their favourite Guinness products. The code will be announced on Guinness Malaysia’s official Instagram page, so fans can stay tuned to join in the fun. Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia, Shaun Lim said: “After the immense success and support we received from our most recent “Flavour by Fire” campaign, we were inspired to continue to share the spirit of communion, and reward our fans on a day that is so special to the brand. We hope that fans will continue to celebrate together to unlock rewards with this exciting digital activation and enjoy the great taste of Guinness with the people they love.