Wake up call for Bertrand

KUALA LUMPUR: What an unexpected turn of events!

The national diving squad’s hopes of concluding the Malaysia Open Diving Championships on a high note were dashed by Uzbekistan’s Igor Myalin, who remarkably clinched the men’s 10-metre (m) platform gold at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

Myalin was truly in his element from the start and capped off a total of six dives with 428.55 points to pip two national divers Jellson Jabillin, who delivered silver (406.00 points) while Bertrand Rhodict Lises (pix) had to settle for bronze (366.35 points) on the last day of the tournament.

For Bertrand, the outcome served as a valuable reality check, particularly regarding managing his excitement during the competition.

“I made mistakes in the second and fifth dives which proved costly for me but my overall performance was not that bad.

“My coach also told me that I cannot get overly excited during the competition. It was a good lesson for me and how I wish I could have done better,” he told reporters after the medal presentation ceremony.

Asked on what’s next for him, the 18-year-old Sarawakian, who emerged as the first national diver to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, said he will switch his focus to increase the degrees of difficulty in next month’s training camp in China.

In the meantime, Jellson was glad to finish the campaign with silver despite feeling under the weather for the last three days.

Earlier, national duo, Hanis Nazirul Jayasurya-Wendy Ng Yan Yee conquered the mixed 3m springboard synchronised event with a total of 262.80 points for gold.

Soh Tze Kang- Dayang Nursharyza Awang Nasaruddin contributed silver for Sarawak after accumulating 213.06 points while Kuala Lumpur’s Choo Jin Wei-Ameera Irdina Mazwan completed the podium with 183.60 points.

Malaysia emerged as the overall champions of the three day tournament with five golds, three silver and three bronze followed by Sarawak in second place (2-2-0) while Uzbekistan were third (2-1-1). -Bernama