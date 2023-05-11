Newcastle inflict first defeat on Arsenal, Fernandes rescues Man Utd

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom): Arsenal were beaten in the Premier League for the first time this season at Newcastle on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage time winner at Fulham eased the pressure on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City moved to the top of the table with a 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth, but victory came at a cost for the English champions as Erling Haaland limped off with a twisted ankle.

Newcastle shrugged off a mounting injury crisis to climb into the top six after winning a feisty encounter at St. James’ Park 1-0.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner 25 minutes from time survived a VAR check for three different offences before it was finally awarded.

Gabriel Magalhaes claimed he was fouled by Brazilian international teammate Joelinton before the ball broke for Gordon to smash into an empty net.

A check for offside and whether the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move also proved inconclusive.

Arsenal’s lack of a world class number nine in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus was exposed as they failed to muster a response against a makeshift Newcastle defence.

- Fernandes comes good for Ten Hag -

Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford had come into question over the past week after consecutive 3-0 home defeats to City and Newcastle.

United were again far from spectacular at Craven Cottage but got a much-needed three points thanks to captain Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder’s shot from the edge of the area had just too much power for Fulham ‘keeper Bernd Leno as it squirmed into the bottom corner to secure 1-0 win.

“He showed every time as a captain he is an example,“ said Ten Hag. “You see today how he is working, how he is pressing and in the end he scored the goal.”

- Doku stars for City -

City, by contrast, cruised to their three points despite losing Haaland at half-time.

Jeremy Doku was the star of the show as the Belgian winger opened the scoring and played a major role in four more goals.

“He surprised all of us - he’s a great footballer,“ said Pep Guardiola of Doku’s impact.

“It’s incredible how he changes the rhythm in five metres. After that when he’s not able to dribble, he takes good decisions and I’m impressed by that.”

Bournemouth held out for 30 minutes at the Etihad, but the floodgates opened once Doku prodded into the far corner after exchanging a one-two with Rodri.

Doku teed up Bernardo Silva to slot home and his shot then hit Manuel Akanji and flew past Andrei Radu in the Bournemouth goal.

Haaland was not moving freely for the closing stages of the first half and the Norwegian striker did not reappear for the second period.

His replacement Phil Foden got the fourth for Pep Guardiola’s men courtesy of another Doku assist 25 minutes from time.

Luis Sinisterra pulled a goal back for Bournemouth.

But City had the final say as Silva scooped home his second of the game with an audacious finish before Nathan Ake crashed in a diving header.

- Maupay breaks drought -

Brentford edged the game of the day as the Bees came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2.

Neal Maupay ended a 45-game goal drought to put Brentford in front early on, but West Ham hit back to lead through Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Konstantinos Mavropanos’ own goal brought Thomas Frank’s men level once more before Nathan Collins’ towering header won the game 20 minutes from time.

Sheffield United secured their first win back in the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Oliver Norwood’s 100th minute penalty beat Wolves 2-1.

Victory is not enough to lift the Blades off the bottom of the table, but they move level on points with Burnley and within two points of safety.

Burnley became the first Premier League side to ever lose their first six home games of the season as Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell.

Everton were denied a third consecutive win for the first time since September 2021 as Ashley Young’s late own goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Goodison Park.

Tottenham, who began the weekend on top, are not in action until Monday when they host Chelsea. - AFP