Cheer Harimau Malaya at National Stadium in aid of Palestine

PETALING JAYA: Local football fans have the opportunity to contribute to Palestine when they watch the Harimau Malaya-Kyrgyzstan clash in Group D of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, on November 16.

It is because RM2 from every ticket purchase for the match will be donated to the Palestinian fund as a symbol of solidarity and to help alleviate the suffering of the people of that country who are victims of the Israeli regime’s cruelty in Gaza now.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) set ticket prices at RM40 for adults and RM5 for children six to 12 years old for the Open Category; RM60 for the Grandstand Category and RM80 for the Premium Category.

“The setting of the ticket prices was decided by the FAM Ticket and Stadium Committee after taking into account various factors including the current increase in related costs which involve the cost of managing and organising matches.

“The setting of RM40 for the Open Category is based on the standard of this match which is a World Cup/Asia Cup Qualifying match and it is certainly different from the price of Tier 1 international match tickets which is RM30 for the Open Category,“ said FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi.

He said this at a press conference after the 9th FAM Executive Committee meeting for 2021-25 Term chaired by president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here, today.

At the same time, RM1 from every ticket sale for the match against Kyrgyzstan will also be donated to the Save the Malayan Tigers Campaign fund which has been implemented by FAM since March. -Bernama