Two instant millionaires created with Sport Toto jackpot wins

PETALING JAYA: Two instant millionaires were created in October after they won over RM20 million Sports Toto jackpots.

The first winner, a 52-year-old accountant from Kuala Lumpur, won the RM12 million Power Toto 6/55 jackpot on Oct 28.

“I started to love lottery games because my late Dad was a lottery fan. We loved going to the outlet and place our bets together.

“Whenever we visited the outlet, we really enjoyed reading the winning posters pasted all around the place and get inspired. I always wondered if I could be one of the lucky winners one day, finally my dream has come true,” he told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd when collecting his winnings.

The winner bought RM50 worth of Lucky Pick tickets when he saw the Power Toto 6/55 jackpot had accumulated more than RM10 million.

His set of winning numbers – 1, 5, 10, 17, 47 & 49 – won him a whopping RM11,997,777.60.

“I only checked my tickets two days later after the draw, and my wife and I are super delighted to find out that we have hit the jackpot. I plan to use some of the winnings to buy some properties for investment,” he said.

The second winner, who is a 58-year-old engineer from Sarawak, won the RM8.4 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Oct 22.

The Sarawakian won the jackpot with his unique pair of winning numbers – “1111 & 8609”.

“One of my favourite numbers – 1111 – is a popular number that always sold out if you want to buy it on Toto 4D game, but it is still available on Toto 4D Jackpot.

“So, I have been buying this pair of winning numbers in a System 3 ticket together with another 4D number for many years, it has finally won me RM8,418,060.60 and an additional RM336 as bonus,” he said.

The winner said he would share the winnings with his wife, and save some for his children’s education expenses and donate some to charitable organisations as he believes that helping those in need will also bring him good luck.