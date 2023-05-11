Storm damaged 11 houses, workshop in Batu Berendam

MALACCA: A motorcycle workshop was among those damaged by a storm in Batu Berendam here yesterday afternoon.

In the incident at around 5.30 pm, motorcycle workshop owner Mohd Naim Kidam, 22, said he was in Bachang at the time and rushed home after seeing the weather changed and the thunder started to rumble.

As soon as he arrived at his house in Kampung Pulau Samak here, he was surprised to see that the roof of the motorcycle workshop behind his house had been ripped off and that part of the house had been crushed by fallen tree branches.

“However, I am grateful because everything is safe and even my sibling’s wedding feast had finished earlier, before the storm happened.

“Only one tent was blown away while the roof of my workshop was damaged but the motorcycles of my customers were not affected,“ he told reporters.

Apart from the motorcycle repair workshop, 11 more houses were also affected in the storm that occurred in Batu Berendam at 5.30 pm.

The incident affected nine houses in Taman Sri Selendang, Kampung Pulau Samak and Taman Mas Merah.

Another victim, Safri Abdul Khalid, said he now had to stay at a nearby surau after the roof of his house was badly damaged after being hit by an 80-year-old cempaka tree.

He said that the storm yesterday evening was the worst that had happened before and he was thankful that his wife and mother were not at home when it happened.

“It’s just sad because this heritage house, which is over 30 years old, is quite badly damaged on the roof.

“I have not yet been able to assess the loss but believe it is more than RM10,000,“ he said.​ - Bernama