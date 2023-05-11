Stop acts of finding faults, spreading slanders and conspiracy to topple: Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah said acts to find faults, humiliate, spread slanders and conspiracy to topple one another should stop so that the country is calmer and the people could be more prosperous.

He said the feeling of humanity and being humanitarian should merged and reflected in words and actions.

“God created man to have a heart. Stop the race to find faults, stop the act to humiliate, stop the work of spreading slander, stop trying to bring down and banish the thoughts of conspiracy to topple so that the world is more peaceful, the country is more peaceful and for the well-being of the people,“ he said.

Sultan Nazrin said this at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Pledge of Loyalty and Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with 67th birthday of His Highness at Istana Iskandariah here today.

Accompanying the sultan at the ceremony was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

His Highness decreed that in the pursuit of the state’s prosperity and the well-being of the people, the Menteri Besar and members of the executive council, should unwavering uphold the trust bestowed on them and not to disappoint the mandate given by the people.

“Understanding the heartbeat and pulse of the people as well as the ability to intelligently define the various events happening throughout the country and around the world, as well as the ability to identify the real truth, is a heavy responsibility.

“The people should not continue to be left hoping, when promises are not fulfilled. The hopes of the people who want a government that is based on the law, with integrity, clear of corruption and does not abuse power, must be realised together,“ he said.

Sultan Nazrin said that responsibility should be realised together by the members of the State Assembly, judges, scholars, Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police and other uniformed bodies.

“I also urged the private sector, voluntary bodies, charitable organisations, youth groups, sports bodies and the people as a whole, to cooperate with each other to complement the development efforts pioneered by my government,“ he said. - Bernama