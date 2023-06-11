Sarawak carbon storage, hydrogen economy initiatives spark T’ganu govt’s interest

KUCHING: The initiatives of carbon storage and hydrogen-based economy mooted by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have attracted the interest of the Terengganu government to explore such efforts in the state.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said the two state governments have agreed to collaborate to enable Terengganu to learn and examine the initiatives undertaken by Sarawak.

“There are several similarities between Terengganu and Sarawak such as the carbon storage issue. Terengganu also has unused (abandoned) oil wells, so we want to learn what is implemented in Sarawak.

“I have reached an agreement with the Premier (Abang Johari) that after this meeting, there will be representatives from the Terengganu state who will come over to Sarawak to explore it further and look at things deeper,“ he said.

He told reporters this after paying a courtesy call on Abang Johari here, today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the hydrogen-based economy pioneered by Sarawak has become one of the projects presented by Abang Johari at the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Office on Oct 24.

He said the meeting of the two state leaders today is to gather further information following the earlier meeting. -Bernama