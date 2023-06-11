Rafizi: Cabinet to decide on targeted subsidy mechanism this month

KUALA LUMPUR: The cabinet will discuss and decide this month on the targeted subsidies mechanism expected to be implemented after March 2024, said Economy Ministry Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said that currently, three implementation methods are being evaluated, with qualification being based on net disposable income for individuals through the social protection approach, households through a hybrid approach combining social protection and social aid as well as subsidy cards for individuals and households.

Rafizi said the targeted subsidies would only be implemented after the government’s Central Database System (Padu) is open to the public and data on whether households qualify for the subsidies can be reviewed and verified. “Padu will only be open in January 2024, and the public will have three months to update and verify their data in the Padu system,“ he said.

The minister was responding to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) on the targeted subsidies mechanism in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rafizi said the current plan is to ensure the overall results, system and process are organised before the cabinet finalises the implementation date.

He emphasised that the targeted subsidy rate or amount will consider various factors, including current economic projections, among others.

“We don’t want to say now (on the subsidy rate and amount) because this can result in inflation rate speculation. (This information) will be clarified in stages,“ he added. -Bernama