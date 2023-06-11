Prisons Dept allows Deepavali family visits on Nov 14 and 15

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Deepavali, prison inmates including in moral rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and Henry Gurney schools are allowed visits from their family members on Nov 14 and 15.

In a statement today, the Prisons Department said priority will be given to Hindu inmates only for either in-person or online visitation.

“In-person visits will be on Nov 14 and 15, from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm. While online visits will be from Nov 16 to 18,“ it said.

According to the department, each inmate is allowed only one visit from their family, who can make an appointment through the i-Visit system at www.prison.gov.my, a phone call, e-mail or letter to the relevant institution.

“The institution will fix the date and session once they request an appointment. The public can call the relevant institutions or access the www.prison.gov.my website to obtain further information,“ the statement read.

Families who choose in-person visits must do an RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test which must be valid for three days, and should not have any symptoms on the day of the visit as well as have their identity and visiting cards.

The statement added that visitors are subjected to the laws and regulations of the prisons which allow prison authorities to conduct physical checks upon entry and exit of the institutions. -Bernama