Police inspector freed, acquitted of drug charge by Magistrate’s Court

SEREMBAN: A police officer with the rank of inspector was acquitted and discharged from a prison sentence by the Magistrate’s Court here on a charge of using drugs three years ago.

Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused, Roslan Sam, 43.

In his judgment, Mohd Firdaus said the decision was made after the court examined the facts of the case, exhibits, the testimony of the accused (OKT) and the defence witnesses, in addition to re-examining the testimony of the prosecution witnesses.

“Therefore, the court hereby finds that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. So with this, OKT is released and acquitted of this charge,” he said.

Roslan, who is attached to the Special Branch of the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent headquarters, was relieved and thanked Mohd Firdaus immediately after the decision.

According to the charge, Roslan was accused of possessing and using drugs, namely ketamine, amphetamine (speed), methamphetamine (ice), methylenedioxy and methylenedioxy methamphetamine.

The offence allegedly committed at 3 am at the Narcotics Office of the Seremban district police headquarters (IPD) on Sept 27, 2020 and was charged in accordance with Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under the same act, as well as a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years, if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi while the accused was represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris.

During the trial in March 2021, seven witnesses testified in court throughout the trial.

Haresh, who was met after the court’s decision said in his submissions, the defence managed to prove that the police officer did not know the drinks served to him and other guests while conducting intelligence work at an entertainment venue, were spiked with drugs. -Bernama