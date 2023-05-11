Police detain self-defence instructor for allegedly molesting underaged girls

SHAH ALAM: Police detained an instructor teaching self-defence, to assist investigations into an alleged molesting case involving an underaged girl on Thursday (Nov 2).

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 20-year-old instructor was detained at a shopping complex in Shah Alam at about 4pm on the same day after receiving a report about the incident from the mother of one of the victims.

“Police received the first report about the incident at 1.53pm on Nov 2, from the mother of one of the victims.

“The first report received involved a 9-year-old who was believed to have been molested by the victim in the toilet of the self-defence learning centre,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Iqbal said following the incident, police have now received more reports (four including the first victim), from different victims.

“Investigations revealed that all the victims were underaged girls (between 7 and 9) with incidents allegedly having taken place also in September and October,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal said the suspect is a student from a private college in the Klang Valley and has been an instructor of self-defence for a year.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 14 (a) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Insp Muhammad Naqiuddin Nawawi at 012-3848103. - Bernama