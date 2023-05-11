Police arrest man suspected of threatening Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a local man suspected of making criminal threats against Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on social media on Friday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain in s statement yesterday said that the 28-year-old suspected to be the account holder or operator of the X account @syahmisufi8 was arrested in Setapak.

He said there had been four police reports lodged over the issue, and urged the public not to make any speculations that could hinder the investigation of the case.

“The police also reminds the public to be vigilant and careful with regard to sensitive issues, especially when it comes to public safety when using social media,“ he said, adding that the suspect had been remanded for three days until Monday (Nov 6). - Bernama