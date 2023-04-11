Orang Asli in Gua Musang oppose changes to ESAs

GUA MUSANG: The plan by the Kelantan state government to implement proposed changes to the conservation and development of Environmentally Sensitive Areas (ESAs) will continue to encroach upon and sideline the rights and welfare of the Orang Asli in the state, said Orang Asli community leaders.

The Pos Brooke Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee chairman Murad Mat, 44, said the plan would involve the opening of a larger area that would cause the conflicts they are experiencing to worsen.

He said in the long term, the modifications are feared to affect the lives of the new generation of Orang Asli in terms of their settlements and social development.

“We are not rejecting the planned development but for now we disagree because Orang Asli will be affected.

“There are no more perfect areas and settlements for us to carry out our way of life, foraging for forest produce and planting. Moreover, the water resources in most areas in Tanah Rata Lojing will also become polluted, in addition to the risk of landslides around our settlements and the access to the settlements,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Murad also expressed concern that the modifications to ESAs will change the culture of the Gua Musang Orang Asli community with the presence of foreign workers that is currently happening, where many Orang Asli girls are moving to live with the workers.

Echoing his sentiment is Kelantan Orang Asli chief penghulu Bidi Ronggeng who strongly opposes any forest clearing that involves their settlements, orchards, burial grounds and water catchment areas.

“This government move will cause the Orang Asli settlements to continue shrinking, even though the land demarcation process involving this community has not been completed yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Galas state assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim agrees and emphasises that there should be no compromise in the ESAs, especially regarding the environment, wildlife conflicts, national park reserve land and water catchment areas.

He said the modification measure will not only affect the people but can also lead to river pollution, water surge incidents, floods and so on.

“I agree with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change in this matter because we are witnessing the consequences of opening new areas that disrupt the ecology and forest ecosystem balance, which is one of the causes of conflicts between humans and wildlife.

“So, I also oppose and request the state government to reconsider the proposal,” he said.

The Kelantan state government, during the 22nd state executive council meeting on Oct 21, 2020, decided that Permanent Reserved Forests, except for water sources or catchment areas, would no longer be classified as ESAs.

The implementation of the decision is still in the draft stage of the Development Plan Amendments in Kelantan where the state Town and Rural Planning Department is conducting a publicity and public participation programme from Oct 11 to Nov 11.-Bernama