Op Tapis: Kelantan cops arrest 811 individuals, seize drugs worth over RM300,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police seized various types of drugs with an estimated value of RM313,962.93 in an integrated operation codenamed Op Tapis from Oct 23 to yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said that during the operation, 811 individuals, aged between 16 and 71, were arrested.

He said those arrested comprised 799 men, 12 women, four school students and one student of a higher learning institution.

“All of them were arrested for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, and the Poisons Act 1952.

“Among the drugs seized are yaba and ecstasy pills, syabu, heroin, ganja and MDMA powder,” he said in a statement today.

According to Muhamad Zaki, the drugs seized could be used by 39,639 addicts.

He said that apart from the drugs, the police also seized assets such as vehicles, cash, and jewellery worth RM 500,343.01, adding that the value of the confiscated items is estimated at around RM814,305.94.

“We urge the public to channel information on drug abuse and drug-trafficking activities via the Narcotics CID hotline at 012-2087222 or by contacting the Kelantan police contingent headquarters control centre at 09-745 5555,” he said. -Bernama