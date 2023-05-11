No shortcuts, preservation of heritage buildings need careful planning: Conservator

SERI ISKANDAR: The preservation of heritage buildings must not be done carelessly to ensure that the buildings become more solid yet remain original, said a registered conservator.

Shaari Mat Saod who has over two decades of experience in preserving heritage buildings said a detailed study is also required before restoration works can be carried out to ensure that original materials are used and to identify construction problems including water flow and drainage.

He told this to reporters after sharing his experience in the restoration effort of Rumah Besar Raja Bilah in Papan, Perak during a seminar on ‘Pengkisahan Raja Bilah dan Masyarakat Mandailing, (The Tale of Raja Bilah and the Mandailing Community) in Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Perak Campus, here, yesterday.

The seminar was organised by the Perak Heritage Society in collaboration with the Centre for Knowledge and Understanding of Tropical Architecture and Interior.

Shaari said he hoped the documentation prepared for restoration projects could be shared to enhance efforts to preserve heritage buildings in the country.

Shaari was involved in numerous restoration projects including the restoration of the Kampung Kling Mosque in Melaka and former prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s family house in Alor Setar. His most recent project is the Seri Menanti Royal Museum in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

He was also involved in the archaeological excavation of historical sites such as Kota Johor Lama in Johor and Kota Lukut in Negeri Sembilan.

On the Rumah Besar Raja Bilah of Papan, he said the building has high historical value and can be a tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, Perak Tourism Association chairman Datuk Mohd Odzman Abd Kadir said efforts to preserve the house belonging to the headman of Papan, a town near Ipoh, should be done collectively by various parties and agencies including his family.

He said there should be an understanding among the relevant parties to ensure an effective preservation effort that benefits everyone.

Mohd Odzman said the association always works together with relevant government agencies and departments as it is responsible for promoting new tourism products to drive the industry forward, adding that the Raja Bilah house has the potential to be a tourism centre in Perak.

Meanwhile, Raja Bilah’s great-granddaughter Hafizah Kamaruddin said the Department of National Heritage has held discussions with the family and visited the 127-year-old house in March this year.

She hopes the house can open its doors to the public next year in conjunction with the Visit Perak Year campaign. - Bernama