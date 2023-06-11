Nik Nazmi: Gov’t mulling heavier penalties for throwing rubbish into rivers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking into imposing heavier penalties on individuals or parties found throwing rubbish into rivers, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this move is being considered to strike fear into these individuals so that they will not commit serious offences that cause floods and environmental pollution.

“We can upgrade (infrastructure) of rivers by spending a big sum of money, but if it is a question of being unable to overcome the garbage issue (throwing rubbish into rivers) not only at the level of the authorities but also at the level of individuals or traders, then we will not address this problem.

“There is a high possibility that we will discuss the issue of increasing the penalties. There are several laws which we are in the process of amending, either (in terms of) jail term or fines,” he told reporters after conducting a waste management survey in the area around Sungai Jinjang, near the Selayang Wholesale Market here today.

Also present was Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said a total of RM8.2 million was spent between January and September this year on garbage management in rivers in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

He said of this amount, RM166,320 was spent on a log boom structure in Sungai Jinjang flood reservoir and RM150,000 a year for garbage maintenance at the Sungai Udang tributary. -Bernama