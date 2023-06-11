MPOGCF sponsors Tocotrienol supplements to boost male Malayan Tiger fertility

KUALA LUMPUR: The supplement Tocotrienol, which is found in palm oil, can successfully boost the fertility of male Malayan Tigers.

Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF) corporate communications manager Tuan Nazuri Tuan Ismail said production and quality of Malayan Tiger sperm can be increased through the provision of the supplement based on laboratory tests conducted by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan).

“Perhilitan has taken sperm samples from three male Malayan Tigers under the Wildlife Breeding Biotechnology Programme at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai, Perak on Oct 25.

“The test results show a positive result, with the increase in sperm produced as well as more healthy sperm compared to before the supplement was given,” he said in a statement here today.

The supplement has been mixed into the tigers’ food and given as additional food to male Malayan Tigers.

Tuan Nazuri said the country’s oil palm industry, through MPOGCF, has sponsored RM3 million for the Malayan Tiger Conservation Programme for a period of five years beginning 2021, and was part of MPOGCF’s initiatives to strengthen Malaysian sustainable palm oil branding globally.

The national programme is aimed in boosting the tiger population to avoid extinction, but has yet been successful in increasing the number of new tigers.

“Tocotrienol supplements are our effort with Perhilitan to boost male Malayan Tiger fertility rates to achieve the programme’s goals,” he said, adding that the supplements are being supplied by Sime Darby Oil Nutrition. -Bernama