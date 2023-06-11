Members of special committee to draft syariah laws will be appointed soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of a special committee to study issues involving federal and state jurisdiction, especially regarding the competency of state legislative assemblies in drafting syariah laws will be appointed soon.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said the list of individuals involved, including experts in legal and judicial matters as well as law practitioners, has been finalised.

“A time frame is needed by the committee to resolve Islamic legal matters or issues related to the state competency, especially in crafting Islamic law, will be set in terms of reference after the appointment of the special committee members,” he said during the winding up session of the 2024 Budget at the committee level during the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He was replying to Datuk Ahmad Saad (PN-Pokok Sena), who asked about when the special committee would be set up, the individuals involved and the time frame needed to resolve the religious legal matters.

Mohd Na’im said the appointment is in line with Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah decree while charing the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs on Aug 28 that wanted the setting up of a special committee regarding the matter.

In other developments, Mohd Na’im said the government is not considering to privatise the hala certification process at this time and that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the State Islamic Religious Councils remain the legal entities to provide halal certification for any product, food or service.

He said this was in line with Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree that domestic and international halal certification be kept under Jakim and the state Islamic religious councils.

Meanwhile, things got heated during the winding up session when Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) interjected with claims that Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming issued a confusing statement on the Palestinian Solidarity Week held in schools.

This led to an argument between government and oppposition MPs, including Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timur), Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong), RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) and Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang).

Ahmad Marzuk refused to retract his statement even when instructed to do so several times by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng, which resulted in his ejection from the hall. -Bernama