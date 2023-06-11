LKIM assures sufficient fish supply during Northeast Monsoon

BALIK PULAU: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has urged wholesalers and traders not to take advantage of the Northeast Monsoon period by raising seafood prices, especially fish.

Its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil (pix) said LKIM is giving the assurance that fish supply would be sufficient throughout the monsoon season from November to March as a result of early preparations by the agency.

He said fish supply is mainly affected on the East Coast, and that too, only involving small boat zones within five nautical miles of the coast, while large vessels from Zones B and C will continue their fishing activities, as in the West Coast.

“LKIM is prepared for this situation, with a fish stockpile of about 90 metric tonnes, in collaboration with private sector partners in the fisheries industry, adding up to a total of 1,600 metric tonnes in reserves.

“We also have imported stock... so there is no reason for prices to surge and I hope traders, wholesalers and transporters in the supply chain do not take advantage of the Northeast Monsoon season to raise prices,” he told newsmen here after officiating the ‘Rahmah Mesra MADANI’ programme with Penang fishermen at the LKIM Complex in Teluk Bahang near here.

At the event, Muhammad Faiz also presented ‘Touch Point’ aid and fishing equipment worth RM150,000 to 124 fishermen. The aid included boat engines, insulated fish boxes, fishing nets, fish crates and food baskets.

Separately, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM plans to repair 30 per cent of the 397 fishermen’s jetties nationwide aged between 30 to 40 years to ensure that they are in good condition. -Bernama