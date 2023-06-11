KPKT allocates RM60.1m for Sentuhan Kasih Programme in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM60.1 million for the implementation of the Sentuhan Kasih programme in Sarawak this year.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the allocation would be used to implement 360 projects to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure in the state to ensure the comfort and safety of the people.

“My working visit today is to inspect the drainage and pedestrian walkway project at Taman BDC, India Street and Residensi Bintawa Waterfront,” he said after officiating the opening of the Asajaya Fire and Rescue Station here today.

According to Nga, a total of RM661,970 has been allocated to the Kuching South City Council to repair the drainage system and pedestrian walkways at Taman BDC.

“Meanwhile, RM150,000 has been channelled to the Kuching North City Council to upgrade pedestrian walkways at India Street,” he said.

Nga said that KPKT, through the Local Government Department (JKT), would continue to work with local authorities nationwide to realise development plans and improve the quality of services and the well-being of the people. -Bernama