Johari: Leave me out of the political games

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) today asked all Members of Parliament to leave him out of their political games as his duty as the Speaker of the House is just to preside over and ensure the smooth running of the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Johari said he would continue to be fair in handling all arguments in the Dewan Rakyat regardless of the persons involved, be it from the government or the opposition bloc.

“I’m here colour blind, I’m responsible for those seated on my right (government), as much as for those seated on my left (opposition). I’m here as the person who presides over the (Parliament) sitting so that all decisions made (by the lawmakers) benefit the people,” he said at today’s sitting.

Johari said this in reply to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who wanted to know how the Speaker would respond to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s criticism against him as reported in a news portal recently.

Hamzah was reported as saying that the opposition was not given fair treatment in the Dewan Rakyat, besides criticising Johari as the first Dewan Rakyat Speaker appointed without a legal background.

Johari said he did not wish to comment on that as he did not care about any criticism hurled at him outside of Parliament.

“Whatever is said in this august House, be it questioning my credibility or my decision, I will respond.

“But outside, if anyone criticises me, or calls me unqualified, it is a non-issue to me.

“I’m here to serve the House. If anyone out there thinks I’m not smart enough, not qualified enough, it’s not my problem,” he said. -Bernama