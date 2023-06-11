Heartbreaking moment as mother receives late son’s degree at UMK convo

BACHOK: A mother could not hold back her tears as she received a posthumous Bachelor’s Degree in Geoscience from the Faculty of Earth Sciences on behalf of her late son at the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan’s (UMK) 13th convocation at Chancellor’s Hall here today.

Her 23-year-old son, Muhammad Ibrahim Abd Aziz, from Kampung Parit Buaya, Muar, Johor, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Nov 12 last year in Kelantan.

Rohana Sahat, 62, received her youngest son’s scroll from UMK’s pro-chancellor Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“My feelings are mixed with both joy and sorrow upon receiving the invitation letter from UMK’s management to attend his convocation ceremony today. I was hesitant at first, but considering that it was his dream to earn a degree, I gathered the strength to come to UMK,“ she told reporters after the ceremony.

Recalling that tragic day, Rohana said she received news about the accident from her daughter at about 10.30 pm.

“Our son’s friend at Tanah Merah Hospital called us to inform us about the accident. We rushed to Kelantan immediately,“ she said adding that her late son aspired to become an entrepreneur after graduating.

Rohana added that he always helped her with her business in the village, and during every semester break he would lend a hand at the school canteen.

“I do feel his loss deeply because he was very close to me and always entertained us with his humour. He was laid to rest at the cemetery in front of our house, fulfilling his wish to be near us even though he has left this world,” she added. -Bernama