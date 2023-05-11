Floods: Nine relief centres opened in Selangor, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Bernama) -- A total of nine temporary relief centres were opened to house flood victims in Selangor and Perak as of 8 pm tonight.

In SELANGOR, five relief centres were opened from 3 pm today in Sepang district after Sungai Dengkil overflowed its banks following continuous rain.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said 255 victims, involving 67 families, were housed at the Kampung Dato Ahmad Razali and Taman Gemilang community halls, and also the Jenderam Hilir Village Community Management Council Hall (MPKK).

He said the number of victims in the other two relief centres, the Dengkil Community Hall and Sekolah Menengah (SMK) Dengkil, is still being updated by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Among the areas affected by the flood are Kampung Sungai Buah, Jenderam Hilir, Kampung Orang Asli Batu 28 Jenderam Hilir, Kampung Sri Tanjung and Kampung Chemperai.

In Perak, the number of flood victims tonight dropped to 220 people from 64 families compared to 272 people from 75 families this morning.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, said all of them were placed in four relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian.

In Hilir Perak, 53 people are in Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall relief centres, and 13 people are housed at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall, while in Kerian, 97 people are placed in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 people are taking shelter at the SK Alor relief centre.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at a dangerous level at 3.96 metres while Sungai Kinta at the Tanjung Tualang weir and Sungai Kerian in Selama hit warning levels at 13.06 metres and 11.85 metres respectively. –Bernama