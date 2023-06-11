Fahmi: KKD looking into making MDX an annual event

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital will look into making the Malaysia Digital Expo (MDX) 2023 an annual event to empower the country’s digital economy.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said MDX is also able to be an attraction for countries in the Southeast Asian region to bring their companies to open a pavilion at the expo.

“This will make Malaysia one of the destinations for events like this in the Southeast Asian region. This is the first time we are working on a programme of this magnitude under the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC),” he said.

The minister said this to reporters after attending the MDX 2023 Grand Finale which was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) here today.

Fahmi said various events related to the digital economy were also held previously, including in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching in Sarawak and Melaka as an effort to strengthen the digital economy, apart from the 18 support events by MDEC

The highlights of the three-day MDX 2023 start today and they include exhibitions and speeches by a line-up of leading speakers from various industries who will share their experiences and expertise through a series of conferences and strategic networking sessions.

The 2023 MDX Awards Night will also be held to reward and recognize the outstanding achievements of the local digital technology ecosystem that has contributed towards the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.

It will feature leading futurist speakers in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Zack Kass, Zoom Asia Pacific Head Ricky Kapur, Country Advisor of the Turkiye Investment Office Ahmed Emre Buyukkilic and Director of Japan Peppol Authority Hiroyuki Kato. -Bernama