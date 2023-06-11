Eco-Schools recognise involvement of students with special education needs

TEMERLOH: The Eco-Schools programme recognises involvement of students with special education needs and offers different types of intervention tailored to the level of student functionality and support required, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said the programme complements the national education ecosystem as well as guarantees fair opportunities to all beneficiaries and helps with student achievement.

“In efforts to reduce the dropout rate, the rights of students with special education needs have to be protected and empowered because they too deserve access to quality education,” she said.

Fadhlina’s speech text was read out by her deputy Lim Hui Ying at the opening ceremony of the Eco-Schools Malaysia and Greening Education Partnership (GEP) Roadmap 2030 at the Integrated Fully Residential School (SBPI) Temerloh, here today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiated the event. His Majesty’s daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana is the royal patron of Eco-Schools Pahang.

Also present at the event was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the Eco-Schools programme also provides exposure to elements of inquiry-based learning and youth leadership, in line with the national education philosophy, which is seen to be able to guarantee a competent and capable generation of teachers.

She added that eco-school methodology emphasises elements of curriculum integration which apply elements of environmental education in the national learning syllabus which help make learning a fun and meaningful activity for students.

Additionally, the Eco-Schools guarantee access to quality learning aids from the Foundation for Environmental Education’s global database as well as international networks and links from more than 95 countries. -Bernama