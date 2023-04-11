Duo held for Kuala Langat digital menu hacking case at it again: Police

RAWANG: The two detainees suspected of hacking into a fast-food restaurant’s digital menu screen in Kuala Langat are believed to be involved in a similar incident in the district, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said initial investigations found that the modus operandi of the two incidents are the same and the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Both men, aged 26, were picked up in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, he said at a press conference after launching the 2023 Selangor Contingent’s Amanita housing estate adoption programme at the Bandar Tasik Puteri activity centre in Rawang, Selangor here.

Earlier, a fast-food restaurant manager lodged a police report that his digital menu was hacked when the screen suddenly showed images of food with blood, bombs, bullets and ‘Proud Sponsors of Israeli Terrorism’ written across it.

Hussein said their mobile phones were also seized and the suspects have been remanded for four days until Nov 5 to facilitate investigations.

Earlier, during the launch, he said Selangor police intended to expand patrol coverage and increase the frequency of patrols in residential areas as it was more efficient than adding new police stations.

“Police stations are not frequented by the public daily, so it makes more sense to increase patrols and have a wider coverage in the context of crime prevention,” he said, adding that there are now 11 Amanita-adopted housing estates in Selangor.-Bernama