DG: Fostering innovation in JaPeN can help improve dissemination of gov’t policies

PUTRAJAYA: Fostering innovation among Information Department (JaPen) staff can not only boost productivity but also improve the effectiveness of disseminating government policies and initiatives to the people, said Information director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid (pix).

“Not only does it facilitate the effective dissemination of information, but it also makes information delivery more engaging, informative, practical, and fast,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the Innovation Day celebration on Oct 24.

Among JaPen’s proud innovations are the RIMS (Reporting and Issues Management System), the dbook.penerangan portal, the implementation of the iM@JaPen mobile media centre, and various digital services such as online media card management and the media management information hub via the D-Media system.

According to Mohd Sukari, the Innovation Day celebration theme, “Digitalisasi Dibudaya, Inovasi Diperkaya”, coincides with the transformation of JaPen, which is undergoing changes in the delivery and dissemination of information to the community through various communication methods in line with the rapid development of technology. -Bernama