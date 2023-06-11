Cancer no obstacle for Pasah Ismail to assist flood victims

DENGKIL: Non-governmental organisation (NGO) volunteer Pasah Ismail has not let cancer stand in her way as she does her best to help flood victims around Dengkil, Selangor.

The 42-year-old Miri-born Sarawakian said that she would help out every time a flood hits the area by helping to distribute donated food and necessities from NGOs to flood victims.

“I’ll do this nearly every time it floods except if I don’t feel well, but last year when the big floods hit, I told myself to toughen up and went out with my NGO friends as I have been entrusted with donations from individuals and organisations,” he told Bernama at the SMK Dengkil relief centre here today.

Pasah, who suffers from intestinal cancer, has been staying in Kampung Seri Tanjung, Dengkil for the past 30 years, and has also been a flood victim herself when her home was innundated previously.

The single mother of two said she felt a calling to be a volunteer and assist flood victims with the help from her NGO friends, pointing out that it was a way for her to forget her own pain.

“This way I can reduce my stress when I get my treatment and follow ups, but I’m grateful to be able to be of service to my friends and those in need,” Pasah said.

A flood victim seeking shelter at the centre, Zahana Sidek, 50, said she suffered several thousands of ringgit in losses yearly because of her flooded house in Kampung Chemperai.

“Every year the village will be flooded, and I lose up to RM10,000 especially in the past three years, as floods seem to happen everytime there’s continuous heavy rain.

“Floods damage my electrical appliances, furniture, beds and motorcycle.

“I have to shell out money every year for new mattresses and this depletes my savings,” she said as she expressed her hope that the state government would do something to mitigate the flooding in the village.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi also paid a visit to the 221 flood victims at the relief centre. -Bernama