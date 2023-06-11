Body of baby girl found in surau toilet

JERTIH: The body of a baby girl was found in the Rumah Awam Pengkalan Nyireh surau toilet today.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the baby’s body was found by the residents after noticing a foul smell from inside one of the toilets at 10 this morning.

“Several members of the public entered the toilet to check the stench and they found what looked like a baby inside a clear plastic bag in a red pail.

“They immediately informed the Surau Committee members to alert the police,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said the police rushed to the scene and an examination by a team of forensic officers and members of the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK) found that no physical injuries were visible on the body.

“Based on the condition of the body, the baby is believed to have died for more than 48 hours,“ he said, adding that the body was sent to the Besut Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem.

Abdul Rozak said the police have yet to identify the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body. -Bernama