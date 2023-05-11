Bersatu’s Kuala Kangsar MP handed four-year suspension by party’s disciplinary board

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (pix) has been suspended by party Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board (DB) for four years, including all posts held in the party, effective Nov 3.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the decision to suspend was made after a meeting held by the committee yesterday to study reports brought against the MP with regard to violation of the party’s constitution by Bersatu’s Kuala Kangsar Division chief.

“After studying the report and documented evidences, the seriousness of the offence, implications to the party and clarification from Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain, the Disciplinary Board was convinced that the MP had violated Article 22.1 (f) of Bersatu’s constitution.

“Following the decision, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s status as member of the party will be suspended for four years, effective the date that the decision was made which was No 3, 2023,” he said in a statement here tonight.

On Oct 12, Iskandar Dzulkarnain had voiced his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts in ensuring the welfare of the people.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain had said his decision (to support Anwar) was due to positive feedback from voters, including in his constituency, about the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister to tackle issues related to the rising cost of living. - Bernama