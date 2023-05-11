All-Electric BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport arrives in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: BMW Malaysia ushered in a new era in electric mobility with the first-ever All-Electric BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport at the Premium Auto Care Expo 2023 on Saturday.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said the introduction was a testament to its achievement of becoming the number one premium EV provider in Malaysia, with the delivery of over 1,600 units of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad EVs this year.

He added that BMW Malaysia will remain committed in its mission to shape the future of mobility in Malaysia.

The All-Electric BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport comes equipped with impressive charging capabilities, offering a high-powered DC charging option that can reach up to 205kW and 500A to enable a rapid charge of 80% capacity in just 34 minutes and can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM4,855.00 (based on five-year Easy Drive plan with a mileage of 100,000km at 80% loan amount).

Additionally, they can also benefit from a RM10,000 easy drive cash rebate upon registering for the easy drive financing, allowing a monthly installment plan starting from RM 4,677.00.

The retail pricing with extended warranty and BMW service and repair inclusive is RM419,800.